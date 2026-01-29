Keiki Caucus introduces 2026 legislative package to support Hawaiʻi’s youth

Hawaiʻi State Legislature’s Keiki Caucus (1.28.26)

Members of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature’s Keiki Caucus and community advocates on Wednesday, unveiled the 2026 Keiki Caucus Bill Package, comprised of five priority bills that address the health and welfare of Hawaiʻi’s youth.

The proposed measures address a range of critical issues, including expanding access to free school meals in charter schools, strengthening responses to youth mental health challenges, prohibiting flavored nicotine products, establishing regulations for e-bikes, and improving family court processes for youth involved in the child welfare system.

“The Keiki Caucus allows legislators who care about keiki to act as champions for needs identified by the organizations in the community that work directly with and for keiki,” said Keiki Caucus Co-Convenor and Representative Lisa Marten. “Through these organizations, it also gives young people a chance to identify their own priority concerns, such as mental health support or counsel for foster youth. Our 2026 Keiki Caucus Bill Package is focused on building strong, supportive systems that give our youth the opportunity to thrive and grow into confident, healthy adults.”

“The 2026 Keiki Caucus Bill Package addresses five areas that are of critical importance to the youth of Hawaiʻi. These bills reflect the ongoing collaboration and dedication between the youth, community, youth-centered organizations, and legislators to improve the lives of Hawaiʻi’s youth,” said Keiki Caucus Co-Convenor and Senator Karl Rhoads.

The 2026 Keiki Caucus Bill Package consists of the following measures:

HB1561 — Free School Meals in Charter Schools

Community advocate: Daniela Spoto from Hawaiʻi Appleseed

We know that our students can’t learn when they are hungry. Last year, the Legislature passed a bill requiring DOE schools to provide free meals to students whose family income is up to three hundred percent of the federal poverty level. Beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, those same benefits would be extended to public charter schools participating in the National School Lunch Program.

HB1562 – Mental Health Digital Platforms

Community advocate: Judith Clark, Hawaiʻi Youth Services Network

Providing support for youth mental health is the top priority identified by youth themselves and this support provides youth across the State a place online with vetted, appropriate information. This Bill funds a one-year Digital Youth Mental Health Platform Pilot Project administered by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division of the Department of Health. They will develop and make publicly available a digital platform designed to help young people address and manage mental health challenges.

HB1564 – E-Bike Regulations

Community advocate: Dr. Maya Maxym and Dr. Philip Verhoef, Hawaiʻi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

As mobility on e-bikes, scooters and other devices becomes widespread among youth and adults alike, so have concerns about safety of the riders and those around them. This comprehensive bill establishes safe riding behaviors, designates the locations where various high-speed electric devices cannot be used, and establishes labeling and signage requirements for electric bicycles.

HB1563 – Banning Flavored Nicotine

Community advocate: Saya Shibata, Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaiʻi Youth Council

Tobacco companies have successfully marketed flavored vape products to children, resulting in high levels of addiction to nicotine for a whole new generation. Our county governments have already taken a stand to protect keiki and have adopted ordinances that regulate the sale of flavored vape products should the State give them the power to do so. This Bill repeals existing law that preempts local ordinances or regulations that regulate the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, and electronic smoking devices, and voids any existing local laws and regulations conflicting with the state law governing smoking. It allows counties to adopt ordinances that regulate the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, and electronic smoking devices that do not conflict with and are more stringent than the state law that governs smoking.

HB1565 – Legal Counsel for Foster Youth

Community advocate: Patty Chin, HI H.O.P.E.S. Initiative

Youth who have aged out of our Foster system have sometimes felt they lacked a voice in court, representing their own wishes and access to accurate information about their case. This bill establishes a working group within the Judiciary to improve family court processes, including access to legal representation for youth in the child welfare system.

Community advocates present at today’s rally included Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawai‘i Youth Council, Hawai‘i Appleseed, Hawai‘i Bicycle League, Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network Speaks!, Hawaiʻi Early Childhood Advocacy Alliance, Hale Kipa, Hawai‘i Public Health Institute, Hawai‘i Youth Services Network, HI H.O.P.E.S. Initiative, and ‘Ohana Leadership Council.

The Keiki Caucus, established in 1994, is a collaboration between Hawaiʻi state legislators, community leaders, and youth-centered organizations who come together to propose, draft, support, and implement policy changes that will improve the lives of Hawaiʻi’s young people. The Keiki Caucus is co-convened by Sen. Karl Rhoads (D-13, Dowsett Highlands, Pu‘unui, Nu‘uanu, Pacific Heights, Pauoa, Punchbowl, Pālama, Liliha, Iwilei, Chinatown, and Downtown), Rep. Lisa Marten (D-51, Waimānalo, Kailua), and Rep. Ikaika Olds (D-23, Mō‘ili‘ili, McCully).