Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 30, 2026

January 29, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-15
10-15
12-16 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Light and variable winds. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 01:44 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming

                            north around 10 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:40 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large northwest swell will fill in tonight into Friday morning, and surf heights will peak at High Surf Advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. A slightly bigger, and longer period northwest (300-320 degree) swell is expected to overlap Friday. This second swell is expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, pushing surf heights above warning levels into Saturday for select north and west facing shores. The large northwest swells will decline Saturday into early next week. A potentially extra large northwest (310-330 degree) swell may fill in from Tuesday onward next week. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trades locally and upstream of the state. Surf along south- facing shores will also remain small over the next several days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
