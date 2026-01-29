Maui Surf Forecast for January 30, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 10-15 12-16 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Light and variable winds. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 01:44 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:40 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:21 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large northwest swell will fill in tonight into Friday morning, and surf heights will peak at High Surf Advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. A slightly bigger, and longer period northwest (300-320 degree) swell is expected to overlap Friday. This second swell is expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, pushing surf heights above warning levels into Saturday for select north and west facing shores. The large northwest swells will decline Saturday into early next week. A potentially extra large northwest (310-330 degree) swell may fill in from Tuesday onward next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of trades locally and upstream of the state. Surf along south- facing shores will also remain small over the next several days.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.