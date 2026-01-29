New digital platform launches Friday to streamline applications for Maui boards and commissions

Chief John Pelletier addresses the Maui Police Commission. The county will launch a new online platform Friday to process applications to boards and commissions. File PC: Cammy Clark

Starting Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, County of Maui boards and commissions will be launching a new digital platform to allow residents to apply online for vacant seats.

Granicus, a cloud-based civic engagement platform, was selected to improve the application process for both residents and staff.

“We expect Granicus to be an effective tool to provide transparency and improve the application process for County boards and commissions,” County Office of the Mayor Chief of Staff Cynthia Lallo said. “It is Mayor Bissen’s hope that this new platform will make it easier for residents to apply and allow for applications to be processed more efficiently.”

Paper applications will still be accepted and are available at the County of Maui Business Resource Center, Kahului Service Center, 110 ‘Ala ‘ihi St., Suite 209, Kahului, and at the County’s Kalana O Maui Building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku (information desk in the lobby). Applications also may be viewed online and downloaded at https://www.mauicounty.gov/Boards.

Applications are accepted year-round to fill vacancies. For a full list of vacancies, descriptions of County boards and commissions or to apply via Granicus starting Friday, Jan. 30, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/Boards.

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/Boards, email boards.commissions@mauicounty.gov or call 808-270-7855.