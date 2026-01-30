County of Maui Office of Recovery to hold special permitting workshop for commercial property owners

Clearing work in Lahaina near the site of the old Outlets of Maui. PC: (6.26.24) Wendy Osher

The County of Maui Office of Recovery invites commercial property owners who lost property in Lahaina during the 2023 Maui wildfires to attend a dedicated commercial permitting workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Morgado Hall at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

The workshop is designed to help business owners navigate the County’s permitting process and connect with key resources to support commercial rebuilding efforts.

“Rebuilding Lahaina means restoring both homes and livelihoods,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “Ensuring our people have safe places to live has been foundational to our recovery, and at the same time, the return of local businesses is essential to the heart and economy of Lahaina. We are grateful to our business community for their patience and resilience, and we are committed to working alongside them to bring businesses, jobs and daily life back to Lahaina town.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The community’s input over the past several months has been absolutely essential in shaping how we move forward together,” County Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith said. “Because of that collaboration, we’ve been able to develop clear design guidelines and recovery directives that will help projects move through review more efficiently. This workshop is about putting those tools directly into the hands of business owners.”

The workshop will provide information tailored to commercial property owners and business operators, including:

An overview of the Rebuild Lahaina Plan and its implications for commercial properties.

A summary of key feedback gathered during summer and fall 2025 community outreach efforts.

Details on the Lahaina Commercial Architecture and Design Guidelines, which consolidate existing guidance and are intended to streamline Cultural Resources Commission review for projects within Lahaina Historic Districts 1 and 2.

Updates on Lahaina Small Boat Harbor access and infrastructure status.

A step-by-step walkthrough of the 4Leaf electronic building permit process.

A briefing on emergency proclamations and recovery directives related to commercial rebuilds.

Information on ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive Mobility and Streets Plan and Front Street design concepts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the workshop, contact the Office of Recovery at 808-270-8289 or email officeofrecovery@mauicounty.gov.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the latest recovery updates and resources, visit www.mauirecovers.org.