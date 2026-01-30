Duke’s Maui elevates support for local surf community as new title sponsor of ‘Legends of the Bay’

Surf action and previous winners from the “Legends of the Bay.” Courtesy photos

Duke’s Maui has officially stepped up as the title sponsor for the Hawaii Surfing Association’s “Legends of the Bay” contest, deepening its longstanding commitment to the West Maui community. Building on years of involvement as a food sponsor, this move honors the legacy of Duke Kahanamoku by ensuring the longevity of one of the island’s most cherished ocean sports.

“This event is special because it truly belongs to the community,” said Nick Ware, general manager of Duke’s Maui. “The West Maui community has a heart and a strength that is unlike anywhere else in the world… Stepping into the presenting role was the natural next step to ensure its legacy. Duke’s Maui is incredibly proud to help maintain this platform for our local surfers for many years to come.”

First established in the late 1990s, the iconic event is a cornerstone of West Maui culture. With a holding period from January through March, the contest offers a rare opportunity for surfers—from groms to veterans—to compete in a limited lineup at one of the world’s premier waves. The event boasts a prestigious roster of alumni, including Carissa Moore, Ian Gentil, Eli Hanneman, Zane Schweitzer, and Bettylou Sakura Johnson.

This sponsorship falls under the umbrella of Duke’s “Legacy of Aloha” program, which supports local organizations dedicated to preserving Hawaii’s unique heritage. For more information, visit www.dukesmaui.com.