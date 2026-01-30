Fundraiser to support innovative grants for public school teachers

School teachers undergo training during a professional development workshop. Courtesy file photo

Public school teachers across the state will soon have access to funds to implement new, innovative programs for their students.

Par Hawaii’s Hele locations will hold its third annual “Fuel the Future” fundraiser to benefit the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation, and the proceeds will help teachers go above and beyond what they do in the classroom to enhance the learning experiences of their students.

The month-long fundraiser begins Sunday and continues through Feb. 28. Customers and others may make contributions at any participating Hele location statewide.

Over the past two years, the Fuel the Future fundraisers have raised nearly $60,000 to benefit the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation. As in previous years, proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will be earmarked for Good Idea Grants, a signature program of the foundation. As the program’s name implies, Good Idea Grants provide funding to teachers to implement good ideas they develop on their own. Proceeds from past fundraisers have supported approximately 60 different Good Idea Grants.

Vice President of Hawaii Retail John Peyton noted that public school educators have incredible passion and are always looking at new ways to teach their students.

“They know what inspires students and how to make learning engaging,” Peyton said. “Our Hele employees selected to support Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation again this year because we all want to support teachers and help our keiki realize their fullest potential.”

Executive Director Ken Hiraki of the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening public education and supporting innovation and academic excellence, expressed gratitude for the partnership.

“We want to express our sincere mahalo to Par Hawaii and Hele for their ongoing support of the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation,” Hiraki said. “Without these grants, teachers would have to pay for the equipment and materials themselves to bring their good ideas to life or may have to abandon their project idea altogether.”

Hiraki noted that this year, the foundation’s newest initiatives will focus on training teachers and students on how to use artificial intelligence educational tools to maximize classroom learning.