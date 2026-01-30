‘Harmony Under The Stars’ with Wave of Harmony, March 7

Broadway on Maui. PC: courtesy Wave of Harmony Foundation

“Harmony Under the Stars: A Night of Broadway” is a one-night-only benefit concert presented by the Wave of Harmony Foundation, bringing acclaimed Broadway performers to Maui for an unforgettable evening under the stars.

Set at the Wailea Golf Course, the event on March 7, unites world-class talent, local youth performers, and community leaders in celebration of the performing arts as a powerful force for healing, connection and opportunity.

Proceeds directly support arts education, scholarships, and access to performance experiences for Maui’s youth, honoring both Hawaiʻi’s rich storytelling traditions and the mentors who have shaped generations of local artists.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and features talent by:

Taylor Iman Jones (Hamilton, Six, Groundhog Day)

(Hamilton, Six, Groundhog Day) Brian Binion (The Lion King, Kinky Boots, Cats)

(The Lion King, Kinky Boots, Cats) Jana Alcian , performing “Kuleana” from The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka

, performing “Kuleana” from The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka The Next Wave Company, highlighting the next generation of Maui performers