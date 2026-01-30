Possible contamination causes Gerber Products Co. to recall keiki biscuits

Hawai‘i Department of Health Food and Drug Branch reports a recall issued by Gerber Products Co. for limited batches of its Gerber Arrowroot Biscuits.

Image Courtesy: Hawai‘i Department of Health

The recall was issued because the biscuits could potentially be contaminated with soft plastic and/or paper pieces — originating from an arrowroot flour supplier — that could cause injury or pose a choking hazard.

It was distributed nationwide, including by retailers such as Walmart, Target and Longs Drugs in Hawai‘i.

There have been no reported cases of injury or illness to date in Hawai‘i.

Food and Drug Branch officials are working with local retailers to ensure the recalled biscuits are no longer available for sale.

The 10-digit batch code prior to the best before date can be identified on the back of the product packaging.

Recalled product information is as follows:

Consumers should not feed the recalled biscuits to keiki. They can return the product — for a refund — to the retailer where it was purchased.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider or call 9-1-1 immediately in the event of an emergency.

Consumers can contact Gerber at 1-800-GERBER (1-800-443-7237) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for consumer support and product questions.