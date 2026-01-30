Maui News

Restaurant fire in Wailuku likely accidental, one person injured

By Wendy Osher
 January 30, 2026, 5:08 AM HST
* Updated January 30, 5:14 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Structure fire on Lower Main in Wailuku (1.28.26) PC: Maui Fire Department

One person was injured during a structure fire at a small restaurant building in Wailuku on Wednesday afternoon. The individual was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but preliminary indications are that it was accidental.

The fire was reported at 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2026 at a corner building located at 1032-C Lower Main Street.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a small, single-story, restaurant, with smoke showing. Firefighters took hoses into the interior of the building and extinguished the fire, confirming that all occupants were out.

The fire damaged approximately 25% of the 1400 square foot restaurant. An assessment of the dollar value is yet to be determined, according to department reports.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lower Main Street was closed to traffic for a period of time to allow firefighters to work safely.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire was brought under control by 5 p.m. and extinguished by 5:10 p.m. Crews concluded response at 8:55 p.m.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments