Restaurant fire in Wailuku likely accidental, one person injured

Structure fire on Lower Main in Wailuku (1.28.26) PC: Maui Fire Department

One person was injured during a structure fire at a small restaurant building in Wailuku on Wednesday afternoon. The individual was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but preliminary indications are that it was accidental.

The fire was reported at 4:47 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2026 at a corner building located at 1032-C Lower Main Street.

Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a small, single-story, restaurant, with smoke showing. Firefighters took hoses into the interior of the building and extinguished the fire, confirming that all occupants were out.

The fire damaged approximately 25% of the 1400 square foot restaurant. An assessment of the dollar value is yet to be determined, according to department reports.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

Lower Main Street was closed to traffic for a period of time to allow firefighters to work safely.

The fire was brought under control by 5 p.m. and extinguished by 5:10 p.m. Crews concluded response at 8:55 p.m.