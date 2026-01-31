Hawaiian Music Series marks meaningful return to Lahaina with 200+ attendees

Hawaiian Music Series at Waiola Church. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

More than 200 people gathered on the lawn of Waiola Church on Waine‘e Street to welcome the cherished Hawaiian Music Series back to its home in Lahaina on Thursday. Organizers say the concert became more than a music show — it was a moving evening of music, community, healing, and hope.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation (LRF) did not take the decision to return to Lahaina lightly. The timing and location were thoughtfully considered with deep respect for the ongoing healing process of the community following the 2023 fires.

Organizers say the return was approached with care, sensitivity, and a commitment to honoring Lahaina’s recovery journey in a way that felt appropriate, respectful, supportive of the community, and paced with it.

The free, family-friendly concert — featuring acclaimed Maui musician Joshua Kahula —marked the official relaunch of the series at its new 2026 location at Waiola Church, 535 Waine‘e Street.

Guests brought blankets, low-back beach chairs, and shared the evening with their ʻohana and friends, creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The strong turnout reflected both the enduring love for the series and the deep need for the Lahaina community to reconnect in hope and shared history.

The evening was made possible through generosity and collaboration across the community. Waiola Church provided the venue at no cost, and Service Rentals supported the event by donating additional portable lighting due to limited power availability on site.

Kahula’s performance moved and uplifted the crowd with a blend of traditional Hawaiian mele and contemporary influences, carrying themes of healing, resilience, and hope that deeply resonated with the emotional tone of the evening.

“Bringing our beloved Hawaiian Music Series back to Lahaina is a meaningful milestone for LRF,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of the foundation. “This return was approached with deep care and respect for our community’s healing process. The generosity, collaboration, and sheer joy we witnessed were incredibly moving. You could feel the emotion in the crowd — everyone felt what it meant to come back to Lahaina together.”

Now in its 18th year, the Hawaiian Music Series continues as a cherished cultural tradition made possible through the support of the Maui County Office of Economic Development, with Waiola Church generously providing the venue for the 2026 season.

This community event is part of a broader commitment by LRF to preserve the shared history and heritage of Lahaina. The foundation is in the process of rebuilding eight historic sites in the town, helping to restore both physical landmarks and the cultural memory of the community.

The LRF Master Plan for the historic sites is available to the public online. Members of the public can support these efforts by donating, becoming a member of LRF, contributing auction items, or attending upcoming events — including a benefit luau planned for May 16, 2026.

The community is warmly invited to join the Hawaiian Music Series again on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, from 6–7:30 p.m., and on every last Thursday of the month throughout 2026, on the lawn of Waiola Church. All concerts are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn.

The successful return of the Hawaiian Music Series to Lahaina represents an important step forward in the town’s restoration efforts — using this music event tradition as a bridge for healing, togetherness, cultural continuity, and a sense of community.

To support LRF and to view the LRF Master Plan, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org