Maluhia Maui Rotary Club to host animal welfare advocates
The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club will feature leaders from the Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation as guest speakers at its upcoming meeting. The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at South Maui Gardens in Kīhei.
Foundation President Wendy Hornack, Vice President and Treasurer Alec Estrada and Public Relations and Secretary Tamara Goebbert will present on the nonprofit’s work. The Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation focuses on improving animal welfare on Maui through spay and neuter programs, community education and collaborative solutions to reduce pet overpopulation.
The presentation aims to show how community-driven action can create long-term change for animals and residents. The event aligns with the Rotary club’s mission to foster service and connection through collaboration with local leaders.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit www.maluhiamauirotary.org.