Maluhia Maui Rotary Club to host animal welfare advocates

Animal welfare advocates include Dr. Lisa Labrecque (board member of the Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation), (left to right) Tamara Goebbert (public relations and secretary), Wendy Hornack (foundation founder and president), and Alec Estrada (vice president and treasurer) Courtesy photo

The Maluhia Maui Rotary Club will feature leaders from the Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation as guest speakers at its upcoming meeting. The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at South Maui Gardens in Kīhei.

Foundation President Wendy Hornack, Vice President and Treasurer Alec Estrada and Public Relations and Secretary Tamara Goebbert will present on the nonprofit’s work. The Aloha FurEver Pets Foundation focuses on improving animal welfare on Maui through spay and neuter programs, community education and collaborative solutions to reduce pet overpopulation.

The presentation aims to show how community-driven action can create long-term change for animals and residents. The event aligns with the Rotary club’s mission to foster service and connection through collaboration with local leaders.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit www.maluhiamauirotary.org.