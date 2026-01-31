Maui News

Single lane closures on Kula Highway and Kekaulike Avenue next week

January 31, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying highway users of alternating single lane closures on Kula Highway (Route 37) and Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) next week.

A contractor will be installing five speed tables on Kula Highway and four speed tables on Kekaulike Avenue. Motorists have been observed exceeding the speed limits in these areas by more than 20 mph. Posted speed limits on Kula Highway range from 20 mph to 35 mph. Posted speed limit on Kekaulike Avenue is 30 mph.  

Work on the Kula Highway speed tables will be from Monday, Feb. 2 to Wednesday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will proceed as follows:

  • Mile marker 12.2, near Kula Elementary School
  • Mile marker 18.2, north of Sun Yat-Sen Park
  • Mile marker 18.6, south of Sun Yat-Sen Park
  • Mile marker 20.6, in ʻUlupalakua
  • Mile marker 20.9, in ʻUlupalakua

Work on Kekaulike Avenue will be from Tuesday, Feb. 3 to Thursday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will proceed as follows:

  • Mile marker 6.4, north of Pūlehuiki Road
  • Mile marker 6.5, north of Kamehameiki Road
  • Mile marker 6.7, near ʻOhana Animal Inn
  • Mile marker 8.7, near Waipoli Road
During the work, traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

All work is weather permitting.

