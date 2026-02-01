Applicants wanted for State Ethics Commission

The Judicial Council is seeking applicants to fill two upcoming vacancies on the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission. The terms will run for four years from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2030.

Members of the commission serve on a voluntary basis. Reasonable expenses, including travel expenses, incurred in the discharge of their duties, will be reimbursed. Applicants must be US citizens, residents of the State of Hawaiʻi and may not hold any other public office.

The Ethics Commission addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists, and state employees (with the exception of judges, who are governed by the Commission on Judicial Conduct). The five commission members are responsible for investigating complaints, providing advisory opinions, and enforcing decisions issued by the Commission. The Hawaiʻi State Constitution prohibits members of the Ethics Commission “from taking an active part in political management or political campaigns.”

The call for applicants was announced earlier this month on the Judiciary website.

Vacancies on the commission are appointed by the Governor from a list of two nominees for each vacancy submitted by the Judicial Council.

Interested persons should submit an application along with a resume and three letters of recommendation (attesting to the applicant’s character and integrity). Applications must be post-marked, e-mailed, faxed, or hand delivered by Feb. 13, 2026 to:

Judicial Council Hawaiʻi Supreme Court 417 S. King Street Second Floor Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813-2902 Fax: 808-539-4703 Email: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov Applications are available on the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website or by calling the Judicial Council support staff at 808-539-4702.