Paraglider lands off course, rescued from bottom of cliffs below Paʻuwela Lighthouse

A 34-year-old Haʻikū man was rescued from the cliffs below Paʻuwela Lighthouse after sustaining injuries in a paragliding accident, Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 12:43 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2026.

Fire officials say the paraglider landed off course, injuring himself in the process. Authorities say he sustained injuries to his back, hips and legs.

The man was initially located along the shoreline at the bottom of the cliffs by Ocean Safety officers aboard a Jetski. Rescue 10 firefighters aboard Air 1 lifted the patient to a landing zone where he was transferred to Emergency Medical Services for transport to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further care.

Responding units included: Engine 2, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, and an Ocean Safety Jetski team from Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

Emergency crews concluded response at 2:40 p.m.