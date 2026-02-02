Lahaina Food & Wine Festival introduces Grand Taste at Lahaina Jodo Mission

Lahaina Jodo Mission. PC: J. Anthony Martinez

The Lahaina Food & Wine Festival will debut its Grand Taste Event at Lahaina Jodo Mission on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., bringing together an exceptional lineup of chefs, wine partners, and the community for an evening that celebrates Lahaina’s culinary talent and spirit of connection.

New to the festival this year, the Grand Taste is a walk-around tasting event featuring chef-driven bites paired with curated wine selections, set on the historic grounds of Lahaina Jodo Mission. The event reflects the festival’s continued commitment to creating meaningful gatherings that support Lahaina-based organizations while highlighting the people behind Lahaina’s food scene.

PC: (2025) Lahaina Food & Wine Festival

Featured Chefs

Sheldon Simeon, Tiffany’s

Zach Laidlaw, Hua Momona Farms

Joey Macadangdang, Joey’s Kitchen

Alvin Savella, Coco Deck

Mitch Atwell, Māla Ocean Tavern

Matt Dela Cruz, Ko

Jeremy Solyn, Nylo’s

Eric Morissette, Maui Brewing Co.

Juan Gomez, Penne Pasta

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Featured Wines & Beverage Partners

Massanois

The German Wine Collection

Jeremy Nickel Cellars

Louis Jadot

Jordan Winery

Michele Chiarlo

Merryvale Winery

Pico Marcario

Bruna Grimaldi

Kobrand Fine Wine

Monchoff

Bosco del Merlo

Fontanafredda

Chanson

Local Craft Beer

Lahaina Brewing Company

PC: (2025) Lahaina Food & Wine Festival

Proceeds from the Grand Taste will benefit Lahaina Jodo Mission and the LahainaTown Action Committee, supporting their ongoing work in Lahaina Town.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The idea behind the Grand Taste was to create something that truly reflects Lahaina — chefs coming together to support the community through food,” said Alvin Savella, Executive Chef and Owner of Coco Deck, who helped organize and personally invited chefs to participate. “So many of these chefs have deep roots here, and the response was immediate. This event is about sharing great food, supporting one another, and welcoming people back to Lahaina in a way that feels authentic.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For Lahaina Jodo Mission, being the venue for the Grand Taste represents an opportunity to welcome the community back to the grounds.

“While we continue to plan for rebuilding, we are grateful to share our temple grounds as a place for people to gather and reconnect,” said Yayoi Hara, representing Lahaina Jodo Mission. “We look forward to welcoming everyone and reactivating the grounds with community offerings like our farmers market and weekly yoga classes. We are deeply thankful for the support and inspired to see so many people coming together here.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Grand Taste is part of the five-day Lahaina Food & Wine Festival, returning Feb. 18–22, 2026. Now in its second year, the festival features wine-paired dinners, tastings, and community-focused events hosted at Lahaina’s beloved dining destinations.

“The Grand Taste reflects what this festival is all about,” said Sne Patel, Board President of the LahainaTown Action Committee. “It brings chefs, partners, residents, and visitors together in Lahaina Town to support local organizations and celebrate the culinary community and the important role it continues to play in our local economy and recovery.”

Tickets for all Lahaina Food & Wine Festival events are available now.

For tickets, festival information and online auction, visit lahainafoodandwine.com.

The Lahaina Food & Wine Festival extends its sincere mahalo to its Grand Taste sponsors for their generous support, including The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Hana Hou Hospitality, Maui Resort Rentals, Service Rentals, and The Debbie Arakaki Team, along with beverage partners Johnson Brothers, ʻOhana Beverage, RNDC, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and Chambers & Chambers. Their partnership plays a vital role in making this community-focused celebration possible and in supporting Lahaina-based organizations and businesses.