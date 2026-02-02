Schatz secures nearly $75M in new earmark funding, including housing and infrastructure on Maui

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi). PC: Wendy Osher (8.8.25)

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) secured nearly $75 million in new congressional directed spending, also known as earmarks, for Hawai‘i in a bipartisan funding package approved by the Senate.

The funding includes $1.9 million for Hale Makua Health Services to purchase and replace nursing home beds; $1.2 million in funding to Maui County to support the first phase of an affordable housing development on Lānaʻi; $1 million for Molokaʻi Airport to rehabilitate the runway and taxiways; $800,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to provide new mental health services, expanding supports available to Maui youth; $850,000 to Maui Memorial Medical Center for the purchase bedside monitors to improve patient safety; $431,000 to YouthLine Maui for the development of a mental health support network delivered for and by community youth; $2.5 million to the County of Maui to construct the shared use path for North-South Collector Road in Kīhei; $1.1 million to Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi on Maui to revitalize camp infrastructure; $5 million to Child & Family Service on Maui to purchase a facility for family strengthening programs; and $250,000 to the County of Maui to support the development of multifamily affordable and workforce housing.

The new funding follows nearly $34 million in earmark funding secured by Schatz for Hawai‘i in an appropriations deal signed into law earlier this month and another $38 million enacted last November.

“We secured nearly $75 million in new earmark funding to support Native Hawaiians and communities across Hawai‘i in critical areas, including health care, housing, and education,” said Schatz, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “In spite of the challenges in Washington, we made sure that Hawai‘i got its fair share of federal resources.”

Earmarks secured by Sen. Schatz include the following:

Collaborative Support Services (Hawai‘i Island, Kaua‘i, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu) – $1.3 million

The funding will be used to deliver new community-based early childhood kindergarten readiness programs in North Kohala, Kapa‘a, Moloka‘i, and Nānākuli. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Hale Makua Health Services (Maui) – $1.9 million

The funding will be used to purchase and replace nursing home patient beds. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center – $1.5 million

The funding will be used to construct a new satellite family health center in a medically-underserved area of Hilo. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

County of Maui – $1.2 million

This funding will support the first phase of an affordable housing development on Lānaʻi. (Schatz and Tokuda joint request)

Moloka‘i Airport – $1 million

The funding will be used to rehabilitate the runway and taxiways at MKK to prevent future airport disruptions. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Bishop Museum (O‘ahu) – $1.6 million

This funding supports the creation of a program at the Bishop Museum to digitize entire collections for use by academic institutions, other museums, and the public. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Dynamic Community Solutions (O‘ahu) – $2 million

The funding will be used to construct water, sewer, and road infrastructure for additional phases of a permanent supportive housing site that will house 250 homeless individuals and provide wraparound services. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

County of Hawai‘i – $7.3 million

This funding supports the planning and design of a highway connecting the West terminus of Daniel K. Inouye Highway to the intersection of the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway with Waikōloa Beach Drive.

ʻAha Pūnana Leo – $1.3 million

The funding will be used to develop new early childhood education Hawaiian language materials, such as books and videos, based on literacy principles and building math skills. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Hawai‘i Department of Education – $1 million

The funding will be used to enhance teacher recruitment, training, and retention in Hawaiian culture-based instruction.

Hawai‘i Food Bank (O‘ahu) – $1.6 million

The funding will be used to develop Hawai‘i Food Bank’s Waipahu facility to increase food access and disaster resilience. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

The Food Basket Inc. (Hawai‘i Island) – $2 million

This funding will be used to construct a 7,000-square-foot steel Farmers Market Pavilion for local farmers, food vendors, and small businesses to sell produce.

Palama Settlement (O‘ahu) – $3 million

This funding will support construction of a new community center to primarily serve nearby public housing residents, with uses including a preschool, senior center, and youth center. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Aloha United Way – $800,000

The funding will be used to expand the “211” statewide helpline to refer people in need to essential food, housing, and social services. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai‘i – $1 million

The funding will be used to establish a college and career mentoring program to provide occupational support for youth.

Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i (O‘ahu and Kaua‘i) – $505,000

The funding will be used to deliver out-of-school programming for students, developing social-emotional learning (SEL) skills and increasing high school graduation rates. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Boys & Girls Club of Maui – $800,000

The funding will be used to provide new mental health services, expanding supports available to Maui youth. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

KAMP Hawai‘i (O‘ahu) – $350,000

The funding will be used to deliver life mentoring programs for youth with special needs.

Maui Memorial Medical Center – $850,000

The funding will be used to purchase bedside monitors to improve patient safety in the intensive care unit, pediatric intensive care unit, and emergency department. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Partners in Development Foundation – $2.3 million

The funding will be used to provide families with financial literacy training and seed funding for novel child investment accounts. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Project Vision Hawai‘i – $810,000

The funding will be used to provide vision and hearing screening services to children at schools on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu and Maui. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific (O‘ahu) – $1.1 million

The funding will be used to purchase new beds to enhance care and safety. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

YouthLine (Maui) – $431,000

The funding will be used to develop a mental health support network delivered for and by community youth.

Hope Services Hawai‘i (Hawai’i Island) – $1 million

The funding will support site work and road and utility infrastructure for the first phase of a planned 59 modular units to serve as permanent supportive housing for the Hilo and West Hawai‘i homeless population.

Statewide Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions (O‘ahu) – $1.2 million

The funding will be used to purchase and furnish mobile homelessness service units providing health care, social services, and links to resources for homeless residents.

Parents And Children Together (O‘ahu) – $2 million

The funding will be used to rehabilitate headquarters to deliver services that help children and families confront poverty, violence, abuse, and behavioral health needs.

County of Kaua‘i – $2.3 million

The funding will be used to create a shared use path connecting Waimea Town and Kekaha Town, providing safe access to Kekaha Elementary, Waimea Canyon Middle, and Waimea High School. It will also serve the Waimea 400 development when completed.

County of Maui – $2.5 million

The funding will be used to construct the shared use path for North-South Collector Road in Kīhei. This project will construct the bike/ped component of a larger extension project to improve traffic circulation and vulnerable road user facilities in this area of Kīhei.

Young Women’s Christian Association (YMCA) of O‘ahu – $1 million

The funding will be used to renovate and repurpose the YWCA’s recreational campsite into homeless transitional housing for women in the justice system or experiencing domestic violence.

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation – $2.4 million

This project will support shade structure, ice houses, and waterlines at Kawaihae, Hilo, Kahului, Honolulu, and Nawiliwili.

Lanakila Pacific (O‘ahu) – $1 million

The funding will be used to ensure a temperature-controlled environment in the food handling rooms for Lanakila Pacific’s Meals on Wheels and food service programs for individuals with disabilities.

Helping Hands Hawai‘i (O‘ahu) – $2.1 million

The funding will be used to renovate Helping Hands Hawai‘i’s facilities to provide household items and training to struggling families.

City and County of Honolulu – $2 million

This project will provide plumbing, electrical, and accessibility renovations for up to 30 properties that house 290 low-income people, including youth, individuals with mental illness, individuals with disabilities, and survivors of domestic violence.

Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i (Maui) – $1.1 million

The funding will be used to revitalize camp infrastructure to support girls’ activities and empowerment programs. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

County of Hawai‘i – $1.9 million

This project will provide site work and utilities to build 50 one-bedroom housing units, walking and car paths, outdoor gathering areas, and associated supportive services to serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness or with very low incomes.

City and County of Honolulu – $7 million

This project will extend the Mālaekahana bike path from its terminus at the beach through Kahuku town.

County of Kaua‘i – $2 million

This funding supports land clearing and grading for the Kīlauea Town Expansion, a new subdivision of 350 affordable rental and for-sale homes (including single-family, multifamily, and duplexes) that is also planned to include mixed-use community expected to include park space, commercial and light industrial areas, and wastewater treatment.

Child & Family Service (Maui) – $5 million

This funding will be used to purchase a facility for family strengthening programs. (Schatz and Hirono joint request)

County of Maui – $250,000

This funding will be used to support the development of multifamily affordable and workforce housing. (Schatz, Hirono, Tokuda joint request)

City and County of Honolulu – $1 million

This funding will help renovate part of a former university building and convert some of its floors to dedicated shelter space and additional affordable housing. (Schatz and Case joint request)

County of Kaua‘i – $3.2 million

This funding will support the next phases of a county-owned master planned affordable housing subdivision. (Schatz, Hirono, Tokuda joint request)

Kaua‘i Economic Development Board – $124,000

This funding will support workforce development programs, entrepreneur services, and other training for Waimea High School and Waimea Canyon Middle School.

O‘ahu Resource Conservation and Development Council – $904,000

This funding will support technical assistance, business planning support, and other education to boost locally-led farming innovation.

City and County of Honolulu – $404,000

This funding will help expand small business services, including training, procurement education, coaching, financial planning, certification, regulatory compliance guidance, and language translation.