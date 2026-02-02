UHERO: Adjusted for local prices, Hawaiʻi’s economy among worst in nation

PC: University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization

High-cost of living in Hawai‘i isn’t the only reason why people are struggling to live in paradise.

After adjusting for the state’s “sky-high” cost of living, a new report from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, UHERO, shows that Hawaiʻi’s wages and productivity have lagged the rest of the country for more than three decades, placing the state among the most economically distressed in the US.

The report, “Beyond the price of paradise: Is Hawaiʻi being left behind?,” released on Feb. 1, and documents how Hawaiʻi’s per-person GDP, income and productivity growth have stagnated since the early 1990s.

On paper, Hawaiʻi’s economy appears to perform roughly on par with the US average, according to a news release from the university. As a result, when residents feel economic distress, the blame is often placed almost entirely on the high cost of living.

However, once incomes are adjusted for local prices (the actual price of goods and services in Hawaiʻi), Hawaiʻi’s long-run trajectory also looks far weaker than previously understood, the release states. The report concludes that addressing the underlying weakness in the state’s economic path is at least as important—and perhaps more important—than addressing the cost of living itself.

“Hawaiʻi’s tourism economy is regularly hit by short-term crises. But our analysis shows the state has also been facing a slow-moving crisis for more than 30 years,” said lead author and UHERO Assistant Professor Steven Bond-Smith. “Once we account for Hawaiʻi’s high prices, the state looks increasingly similar to regions on the US continent widely recognized as economically distressed, such as parts of Appalachia, the rural South and the Mississippi Delta where the lower cost of living cushions their lower earnings. But this type of economic distress is not just about the cost of living—it reflects decades of weak income and productivity growth.”

Key findings include:

Real income growth in Hawaiʻi has lagged the US for more than three decades. When adjusted for local prices, Hawaiʻi’s per-person GDP has grown on average at less than half the national rate since the early 1990s.

The way residents experience Hawaiʻi’s economy more closely resembles that of economically distressed states than of high-income coastal regions. Using price-adjusted incomes, Hawaiʻi ranks among the weakest-performing states in the country.

Persistently low income growth threatens long-term economic sustainability. As Hawaiʻi’s wages fall further behind the national average, it becomes increasingly difficult to fund public services, support local households and maintain the state’s quality of life.

Fixing the cost of living alone will not solve the problem. Even if affordability improved, weak real income growth means the same pressures would return within a few years unless Hawaiʻi’s productivity and income trajectory strengthen.

The UHERO report contends that Hawaiʻi’s long-term stagnation warrants the same kind of attention often called for in distressed continental US states, alongside the focus on the cost of living. Affordability remains essential, but the authors conclude that lifting Hawaiʻi’s long-run income and productivity trajectory is equally, if not more critical for the state’s future. UHERO writes that revitalizing growth will require deliberate, well-designed policies that identify and remove barriers to diversification and innovation, supported by strong governance that emphasizes continuous monitoring, accountability and adaptation.

The full report is available on the UHERO website.