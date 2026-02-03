Congressional resolution introduced to protect abortion access for veterans

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono. Photo courtesy

US Sen. Mazie Hirono joined a group of Democratic colleagues to introduce a resolution aimed at protecting abortion access for veterans, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

Hirono and 14 other senators filed a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn a recent Trump administration rule. The federal rule ends abortion counseling and abortion care for veterans, including in cases of rape or when a pregnancy threatens the health of the veteran.

“Our veterans shouldn’t have to face barriers to accessing the reproductive health care they need, especially in instances of rape or when their pregnancy put their health at risk,” Hirono said. “As Trump and Republicans continue to attack these fundamental rights, I am proud to stand with my colleagues and introduce this CRA resolution to fight back against this administration. I will continue doing everything in my power to ensure that all who have bravely served our country, regardless of circumstances, have access to the abortion counseling and care they need.”

The resolution is an oversight tool used by Congress to overturn final rules issued by federal agencies. It requires a simple majority vote to pass. In the House, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Health Julia Brownley and Ranking Member Mark Takano, both of California, introduced a companion resolution.

The Department of Veterans Affairs began offering abortion counseling to all pregnant veterans and CHAMPVA beneficiaries in September 2022. Services were also provided for abortions in cases of rape, incest, or life and health endangerment. This policy was enacted following the US Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which allowed states to ban or severely restrict abortion access.

Prior to the publication of the new final rule, the Department of Justice issued a memo banning such care at the Veterans Administration. Internal VA memos implemented the policy immediately.

Data show that more than 462,000 women veterans of reproductive age are enrolled in VA health care, while more than 112,000 are enrolled in CHAMPVA. More than half of these women live in states with abortion bans or restrictions.

The resolution has received endorsements from several organizations, including Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, and the Vet Voice Foundation. Other groups supporting the measure include Reproductive Freedom for All and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In addition to Hirono, the joint resolution is cosponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Senator Patty Murray of Washington state, and 11 other senators.