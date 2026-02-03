Hawaiʻi State FCU now accepting applications for 2026 Investing In Education Grant program

2018 Investing in Education grant recipient, Maui High School’s Rondy Arquero used funds to introduce students to a career in education through field trips to nearby schools. PC: HSFCU.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2026 Investing in Education grant program, continuing its long-standing commitment to education. Grants of up to $500 will be awarded to eligible public school teachers across the state to help fund classroom supplies and basic necessities, such as books, technology, and other learning resources. Applications are available now through April 3, 2026.

“Many public school teachers continue to pay for essential classroom supplies out of pocket, and as costs continue to rise, supporting them directly helps ensure students still have access to the resources they need to succeed,” said Del Mochizuki, senior vice president and chief of staff of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “Supporting education is an investment in our youth and our community.”

Applicants must be currently employed in the State of Hawaiʻi as a public school classroom teacher, a member of Hawaiʻi State FCU, and must not have received an Investing in Education grant within the last three years. Applicants will be required to submit written responses outlining their classroom needs and how the funding will improve student learning, along with a detailed list of items to be purchased and associated costs. Awards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since launching the Investing in Education program in 2009, Hawaiʻi State FCU has awarded more than 1,000 grants and invested more than $500,000 to support public school teachers and strengthen learning opportunities in classrooms statewide.

Applications and additional information are available at www.hawaiistatefcu.com/grants-for-teachers.