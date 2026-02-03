Hawaiian Electric ends Public Safety Power Shutoff watch; Crews continue to restore power to weather-related outages

Windy weather over Maui. File PC: Wendy Osher

With the cancellation of the National Weather Service’s wind advisory for all Hawaiian Islands, Hawaiian Electric has ended its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch.

Hawaiian Electric has restored power to thousands of customers on Oʻahu after high winds caused power outages across its service territories, primarily on the Windward side of the island yesterday. As of 8 a.m. today, about 300 customers on Oʻahu and 2,000 customers on Maui remain without electricity. Crews have also been addressing pocket outages on Hawaiʻi Island.

The company will continue monitoring weather conditions as a high wind warning is in effect for summit areas on Hawaiʻi Island. Hawaiian Electric didnot need to shut off power to customers under its PSPS program. Any power outages today were unrelated to the PSPS program.