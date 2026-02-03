High Surf Warning as surf builds to 45 feet along north facing shores

North Shore surf near Kahului Harbor. (2.3.26) PC: Wendy Osher

A High Surf Warning is in effect for the north and west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi; the north facing shores of Maui; and the west facing shores of the Big Island. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for the north facing shores of the Big Island.

Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will continue to exceed warning levels into Wednesday as an extra-large swell moves through the islands. Overwash onto vulnerable low lying roadways and properties that are exposed to surf is likely.

Surf of 35 to 45 feet is expected along north facing shores, dropping to 20 to 30 feet by Wednesday afternoon. Surf of 20 to 30 feet is forecast along west facing shores of Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi, dropping to 15 to 20 feet by Wednesday afternoon. For west facing shores of the Big Island, the forecast calls for surf of 8 to 12 feet, dropping to 6 to 8 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The public should stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts and postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.