Hospice Maui Announces Bereavement Class: ‘The Art of Transforming Grief’

Facilitators, Lauren Vanett and Karima Morgan. PC: Hospice Maui

Hospice Maui invites community members living with grief to participate in The Art of Transforming Grief, a multi-week bereavement class beginning Feb. 19, 2026. Designed for individuals experiencing grief from past or present losses, the class offers a supportive environment to explore loss through reflection, creativity, and shared experience.

Facilitated by Lauren Vanett and Karima Morgan, both Hospice Maui volunteers with decades of experience in education, counseling, and creative facilitation, the class blends guided discussion, relevant readings, and simple art-making activities. Drawing from positive psychology, neuroscience, and creative process, participants are encouraged to explore how grief lives within them, and how personal strengths can support healing and resilience.

A central element of the class is community connection. Past participants shared that one of the most meaningful aspects was the opportunity to connect with others in a safe, welcoming space.

“The biggest takeaway was the pleasure and honor of meeting folks whom I would never normally meet, and discovering the beauty inside them. It gave me strength and hope,” shared one participant.

The class emphasizes that there is no “right” way to grieve. Participants are invited to engage at their own pace and in their own way, whether through conversation, quiet reflection, or creative expression. No art experience is required.

“I am grateful for the chance to share, witness, and be witnessed in a safe space as I did my best to allow grief to be a moving thing in me and not something stuffed, as so often is the case in our culture,” another participant reflected.

The Art of Transforming Grief is not grief therapy and is not intended for those in very new grief. For individuals experiencing a more recent loss, our HEAL grief support groups may be a more appropriate place to begin.

Class Details:

Feb. 19 – March 28, 2026, four Thursday evenings (4–6 p.m.) and three Saturday mornings (10 a.m.–1 p.m.)

Hospice Maui, 400 Mahalani St., Wailuku

No art experience necessary

$30 materials fee (by donation)

Pre-registration required; space is limited

For more information or to determine if this class is a good fit, contact Bereavement

Coordinator Sara Sparling at 808-244-5555 or ssparling@hospicemaui.org.