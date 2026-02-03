KCWA hosts Community Conversation on how Maui’s watersheds really work, Feb. 5

Hydrologist, Christopher Shuler

The Kula Community Watershed Alliance will host its next Community Conversations event on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at 6 p.m., featuring hydrologist Christopher Shuler of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Water Resources Research Center.

This free, virtual event will focus on how watersheds function on Maui from a hydrological perspective — exploring how rain moves through the land, how surface water and groundwater are connected, and how soil, vegetation, and disturbance shape where water flows and where it is stored.

Shuler holds a PhD in Geology and Geophysics specializing in hydrology and conducts community-engaged research on groundwater and surface water resources in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa. His work includes groundwater modeling, environmental water quality, geochemistry, and sustainability studies.

“After the 2023 Kula wildfire, many of us are paying closer attention to what happens when rain falls on our land,” said Sara Tekula, Executive Director of KCWA. “Understanding how water moves through our specific landscapes — our soils, slopes, and aquifers — is essential for restoring burned areas wisely, protecting our streams and reefs, and securing water for future generations. This kind of knowledge helps our community make grounded, informed decisions about how we care for this place.”

KCWA’s Community Conversations series brings together residents, land stewards, scientists, and practitioners to build a shared understanding of the natural systems that sustain Maui. Events are held monthly via Zoom to make them accessible to fire-affected communities and watershed stakeholders across the island.

The upcoming conversation is free and open to the public. The Zoom registration link is: bit.ly/MauiWatersheds

For more information about KCWA and its watershed restoration work in the Kula fire burn scar and beyond, visit http://www.kulacommunitywatershed.org