Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center appoints Dr. Jeuniece Sampson as Chief Medical Officer

Jeuniece Sampson, MD has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer at Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center.

Dr. Sampson joined Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center in 2023, previously serving as a Family Medicine physician.

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, she earned her medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada and completed her residency at Heritage Valley Family Medicine in Pennsylvania. She served as Chief Resident of her residency program at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and was honored with the “Resident Teacher of the Year” award, as selected by her fellow residents.

During her time at Mālama I Ke Ola, she was excited to take on pilot projects to implement in the Adult Medicine department, such as annual wellness visits to care for kupuna, according to the announcement. She was also selected to be an Epic Super User during the clinic’s EHR migration to Epic and has been instrumental with implementing workflows to increase efficiency.

“Sampson is deeply committed to medicine and primary care, understanding the meaningful impact it has on patients’ lives. Her work emphasizes preventive care, including lifestyle modifications and routine screenings, particularly in supporting patients with diabetes and obesity as they work toward improved health outcomes. She is equally passionate about serving the community, the underserved and the underrepresented; those that are truly in need,” according to the announcement.

“I am incredibly honored to serve as the Chief Medical Officer at Mālama I Ke Ola Health Center. Embracing this role allows me to combine my love for people with my commitment to improving the well-being of our community, as well as our staff who work so incredibly hard to serve our island.” Citing Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Sampson said, “‘The best leaders not only create their vision, but also inspire others toward action.’”

Sampson began her new role on Feb. 2, 2026. She replaces former Chief Medical Officer Andrew Van Wieren, MD, FACP.

In her free time, she enjoys the beach, trying new restaurants, spending time with family and friends, cooking and traveling.