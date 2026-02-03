NEVI chargers at Maui’s Kahului Park & Ride to be equipped with NACS connectors

EV charger at Kahului Park & Ride. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that its electric vehicle charging stations on Oʻahu and Maui will be equipped with North American Charging Standard connectors this month.

HDOT’s two charging stations are equipped with four 150 kW DC fast chargers each and are located on O‘ahu at Aloha Tower Marketplace and on Maui at the Kahului Park & Ride. They are funded by the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

Following the NACS installation, the breakdown of the type of chargers at each of the stations will be: two chargers with a Combined Charging System and NACS connectors and two chargers with CCS and CHArge de MOve or (CHAdeMO) connectors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The installation of NACS connectors will be done during regular maintenance, which is scheduled on Oʻahu from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 6, at Aloha Tower Marketplace along Aloha Tower Drive fronting Pier 7. On Maui, maintenance is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Kahului Park & Ride near the intersection of Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) and Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500).

The chargers are open 24 hours a day. Charging rates are $0.44 per kWh from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and $0.57 per kWh from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. The rates are lower during the day as cost of electricity goes down when more solar power is generated.

The NEVI program seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help the U.S. lead global transportation electrification efforts and build out alternative fuel corridors through construction of a national network of electric vehicle chargers. See https://driveelectric.gov/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HDOT plans to build 11 NEVI charging stations statewide. Two other stations are under construction, one at Kapalua Airport on Maui and the other at the Princeville Library on Kaua‘i. When completed, they both will be equipped with NACS connectors, along with CCS and CHAdeMO connectors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.