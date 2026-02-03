Residents encouraged to attend County of Maui Lahaina Community Meeting on Feb. 4

The Lahaina Community Disaster Recovery Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Updates from the County’s Department of Public Works, Department of Parks and Recreation, Department of Environmental Management and Office of Recovery will be provided. Also, progress on the Wahikuli Gravity Sewer project will be discussed.

The County would also like to inform those who need access to mental health resources that the Lahaina Health Center has a Kōkua Maui Call Line at 808-658-9769.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org/events.