Senate passes Schatz measure to extend medicare telehealth coverage for two years

The US Senate passed a bipartisan funding bill that included a provision authored by US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) that will extend telehealth access for Americans enrolled in Medicare through the end of 2027.

Schatz has been leading efforts to expand telehealth for more than a decade, authoring the CONNECT for Health Act, which was first introduced in 2016 and is considered the most comprehensive legislation on telehealth in Congress. Since its introduction, several provisions of the bill have been enacted into law or adopted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, including provisions to remove restrictions on telehealth services for mental health, stroke care, and home dialysis.

“Telehealth is helping people get the care they need, and it’s here to stay. This two-year extension will mean Medicare patients will continue to see their doctors no matter where they live,” said Schatz.

Schatz said telehealth provides essential access to care with nearly a quarter of Medicare beneficiaries accessing telehealth in the past year.

