Tokuda votes against funding bill that includes DHS; Case votes to fund and reopen 70% of federal government

US Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda. Courtesy photos

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) on Tuesday voted against a Fiscal Year 2026 government funding package, which includes two weeks of stopgap funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

“I have supported the vast majority of bipartisan funding agreements in this bill, but I cannot, in good conscience, give a blank check to DHS whose leadership has failed in its most basic responsibility to protect Americans,” Tokuda said in a statement following the vote.

The vote comes on the heels of fatal shootings by DHS and ICE agents.

“I will not support expanded ICE operations without guaranteed transparency, true accountability, and humane treatment. Until DHS is held to the same standards as every other law enforcement agency in this country, I will not vote to bankroll an operation that terrorizes communities, undermines our Constitution, and puts American lives at risk,” said Tokuda.

US Rep. Ed Case (D-HI-01) voted for a package of six appropriations measures to end the current partial government shutdown and focus on full reform of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). As a member of his Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittees on Defense and on Homeland Security, Case spoke in favor of the measure in full House debate.

“I join the vast majority of Americans in condemning the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” said Case in his full House speech. The best way for us to reform ICE is to keep our laser focus on ICE reform. This measure does exactly that. It gives this administration and my majority colleagues ten days to work with us all to do the right thing. And unless the right thing is done, we should not fund the Department of Homeland Security.

“But this measure also funds 70% of our federal government rather than shut it down again. We must pass this measure now. And it must not be, need not be, and will not be at the expense of ICE reform. We sacrifice none of that mandate to reform ICE by passing this bill today,” said Case.

The $1.2 trillion measure will fully fund the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Education, Labor, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Treasury, and various agencies including the Small Business Administration, including over 20,000 Hawai’i federal civilian employees, through the current fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2025 – Sept. 30, 2026). It also provides short term funding of the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Feb. 13 only to achieve full ICE reform.

In a Dec. 31, 2025 news release, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said: “Despite the obstacles they face, including record numbers of violent anti-ICE rioters assaulting law enforcement, terrorist attacks, and bounties placed on their heads, our courageous officers have proven their commitment to upholding the rule of law in the United States and making America safe again.”

Meanwhile, The White House issued a news release on Monday saying Americans overwhelmingly support the deportation of criminal illegal immigrants, and local cooperation with ICE, citing the results of two new polls.

The bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 217–214.