UH Mānoa Research Day brings innovation, discovery to Capitol. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff across a variety of disciplines will showcase their research projects at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol for the fourth annual UH Mānoa Research Day. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

With a research portfolio spanning many fields and a record $570.4 million in funding, this year’s event highlights “One Health”—research connecting human, animal, plant, and environmental health. Researchers will showcase new studies and collaborative projects through informational tables, demonstrations and interactive activities on the 4th floor of the Capitol. Exhibits will feature UH Mānoa’s community-based research that is strengthening resilience across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific.

UH Mānoa received a record $570.4 million in extramural awards in fiscal year 2024–25, leading the way in the UH 10-campus system’s record-breaking $734 million that fiscal year, surpassing the previous year’s record by $118.3 million.

The university’s flagship Mānoa campus is one of only four US universities with the simultaneous designation as a land, sea, space, and sun grant institution. It is one of only 107 doctoral universities categorized among public institutions with the highest research activity (Carnegie R1 designation). The campus is also consistently ranked among the top 1–2% globally by major higher education rankings services.