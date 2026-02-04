Lee A. Tonouchi named Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate 2026-2029

Lee A. Tonouchi is Hawaiʻi’s new Poet Laureate. PC: Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts

The Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities, and Hawaiʻi State Public Library System announced the selection of Lee A. Tonouchi as the new Poet Laureate of Hawaiʻi.

The Hawaiʻi Poet Laureate program promotes and encourages appreciation of poetry and literary life in Hawaiʻi and the poetry community while inspiring new writers from all walks of life.

Nominations to the three-year program are open to Hawaiʻi poets with significant accomplishments in writing and in engaging the community. The selected poet receives an annual grant from State Foundation on Culture and the Arts to carry out readings and workshops across the islands.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lee Tonouchi will serve from February 2026 through February 2029. He joins the ranks of Hawaiʻi Poet Laureates Kealoha Wong and Brandy Nālani McDougall.

Tonouchi shares his hopes for the Poet Laureate term: “B-U. Das my vision. I stay looking forward to serving da community as Hawai‘i’s Poet Laureate. For da past chree decades it’s been my mission to show Local people that dey should be proud of their Pidgin. Through da technique of talk story, I believe everybody can find their poetic voice. I see my role as being able for empower people, for give ’em da tools dey need for be writers demselves so dey can represent their own communities and life experiences. Da goal is for have one greater diversity of voices as part of Hawai‘i’s Local literature. No sked for B-U.”

For more about upcoming Hawai‘i Poet Laureate programming and events, visit hihumanities.org/hpl/ .