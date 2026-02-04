Pacific Whale Foundation and Norwegian Cruise Line partners to expand keiki whale watches on Maui

Whale-watching program. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced a new partnership to expand the Keiki Whale Watch program, significantly increasing access to hands-on ocean education for Maui students in grades 2-8.

The collaboration supports NCLH’s global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, which prioritizes environmental stewardship, community engagement, and education. Through this partnership, Pacific Whale Foundation will be able to at least double the number of students served in 2026, according to the announcement.

As part of the expanded collaboration, NCLH will also support Pacific Whale Foundation’s World Whale Day Parade, a vibrant, family-friendly community celebration that caps a week of ocean conservation events on Maui. The parade takes place on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, along South Kīhei Road beginning at 9 a.m., and brings together community groups, creative marine-themed floats, music, and thousands of participants and spectators to honor humpback whales and promote ocean awareness.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we believe that ocean stewardship begins with education and meaningful connection,” said Heike Naigur, PhD, Senior Director of Sustainability at NCLH. “Supporting Keiki Whale Watch and Maui’s whale parade is a natural extension of our Sail & Sustain strategy, investing in communities, protecting the ocean, and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards.”

Keiki Whale Watch is Pacific Whale Foundation’s flagship education program, designed to inspire environmental stewardship through immersive marine science learning. The program combines classroom lessons aligned with Next Generation Science Standards, with an on-the-water whale watch experience led by trained Education Specialists. For many students, particularly those from underserved communities, this is their first time on a boat and their first opportunity to see humpback whales in the wild.

In 2025, Pacific Whale Foundation served 1,109 students through Keiki Whale Watch. Of those, 423 students from Title I schools were able to participate entirely free of charge. Nearly 20 percent of participating students reported they had never seen whales before. With support from NCLH, Pacific Whale Foundation anticipates serving at least 2,200 Maui County (Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi) students in 2026, with at least 50% of the students being fully sponsored through the program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Education is the foundation of conservation,” said Lauren Spencer, Education Manager at Pacific Whale Foundation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During parade weekend, Norwegian Cruise Line will promote the event onboard Pride of America through featured onboard programming and dedicated educational talks led by the ship’s Hawaiian Ambassador. Guests will receive details on parade timing, location, and transportation, reinforcing the cultural, educational, and environmental significance of whale season on Maui.