State Sen. Kidani issues statement following inquiry into her ability to serve

Sen. Michelle Kidani. PC: Sen. Michelle Kidani Facebook page.

Sen. Michelle N. Kidani released a statement on Wednesday regarding a media inquiry on her ability to serve.

She said, “My health is a private matter, and speculation or reporting about it without my consent is deeply concerning. I remain capable of representing my district and continue to carry out my duties responsibly in consultation with my physician.”

Kidani who serves District 18, which represents Mililani Town, Waipi‘o Gentry, Crestview, Waikele, portion of Waipahu, Village Park and Royal Kunia said her focus remains on serving her constituents.

“If the time comes that I determine I can no longer fully and faithfully serve, I will make that decision to resign my seat,” she said.

“I want to sincerely thank my colleagues, the various agencies, unions and mostly my constituents who have placed their trust and support in me throughout my years in office. It is truly an honor and privilege to represent you and to work on behalf of our community.”



In a separate statement, Hawaiʻi State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi expressed his support for Senator Kidani and her longstanding commitment to public education:



“I have had the privilege of working closely with Senator Kidani over many years, and I have always respected her as a thoughtful and steadfast advocate for Hawaiʻi’s public school students.



“She has consistently shown up for our schools, not only through her leadership at the Legislature, but also by being present in our communities, listening to educators, and engaging directly with students and families. Most recently, her support for expanding access to free school meals reflected her deep understanding of how policy decisions affect students’ ability to learn and succeed.



“Behind the scenes, she has been a trusted partner who asked hard questions, sought input, and kept students at the center of her work. Her commitment to public education and to the well-being of our keiki has made a lasting difference, and I look forward to continuing our work together in service of Hawaiʻi’s students and communities.”



Senate Education Committee Chair Donna Mercado Kim underscored Senator Kidani’s leadership on education policy, noting:



“Senator Michelle Kidani has continued to fulfill her responsibilities to her community and to the Legislature with dedication and professionalism. I have worked closely with her for more than seven years—she as Vice Chair of Higher Education and I as her Vice Chair on the Education Committee—and she has consistently demonstrated thoughtful, steady leadership.



“The alignment of the Education and Higher Education Committees was Senator Kidani’s recommendation, made in the best interest of sound education policy and continuity across our system. Her record of service speaks for itself, and I stand in support of her continued leadership.”

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustee Hulu Lindsey emphasized Senator Kidani’s continued presence, judgment, and service to the community, stating:

“I have known Senator Michelle Kidani for 14 years and have seen her lead with heart, humility, and deep commitment to the people she serves. Senator Kidani remains present, grounded, and thoughtful in her work. She knows her community, understands the issues before her, and continues to exercise sound and caring judgment. Senator Kidani’s service should be met with dignity, fairness, and appreciation for the wisdom she continues to bring to public life.”



Senator Glenn Wakai emphasized Kidani’s long-standing support from her constituents and her continued leadership, saying, “Senator Kidani continues to be a respected political force. The people of Mililani and Waipahu have kept her in office for 18 years. She has done incredible work for her community, for women, and for our keiki. It’s not up to the media to determine when she leaves office. That is entirely her decision.”