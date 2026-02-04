Wailuku woman reported missing by concerned family member

Edina Napreljac.

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Edina Napreljac, 41, of Wailuku.

Napreljac was reported missing by a concerned family member on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. Napreljac last spoke with a family member around April 2025 via phone call. It is unknown if she currently possesses a phone or a vehicle.

Napreljac is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Napreljac is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-003483.