25th Ehime Maru Memorial Service set for Feb. 9

The Ehime Maru Memorial was adorned with wreaths and floral tributes as the community gathered for the 24th annual remembrance ceremony. PC: Japan America Society of Hawaiʻi.

The Ehime Maru Memorial Association will hold a memorial ceremony on Feb. 9, 2026 at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaʻako Waterfront Park on Oʻahu from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The ceremony marks the 25th anniversary of the Ehime Maru accident, which claimed the lives of nine Japanese crew members, teachers and high school students.

The remembrance stems from the Feb. 9, 2001 tragedy that resulted from a collision between the USS Greeneville and the Ehime Maru in Hawaiʻi waters.

“In years since this tragic accident, the community has reacted positively to honor the memory of those who were lost and to maintain and strengthen the US-Japan relations by continuing to create new ties” said Reyna Kaneko, president of EMMA. “Goodwill programs between Ehime and Hawaiʻi have been established by supporters and benefactors which include sister schools, and the annual summer internship for the University of Hawaiʻi students at the Ehime Prefecture International Center just to name a few.”

Representatives of the Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu, the State of Hawaiʻi, the City and County of Honolulu, bereaved families, as well as volunteer organizations, will attend the ceremony. During the memorial, there will be a moment of silence to honor the lives lost. Additionally, wreaths and flowers will be presented by various government agencies, organizations, individuals and other attendees.

To learn more about the Ehime Maru Memorial Association, visit

https://www.jashawaii.org/ehime-maru-memorial-association-1