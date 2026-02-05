Health Department announces recall of Costco Mini Beignets filled with caramel

Costco Mini Beignets Filled with Caramel are being recalled, according to an advisory from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Food and Drug Branch. The product was distributed at Costco locations throughout Hawaiʻi. Courtesy photo

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents statewide to a recall of Costco Mini Beignets Filled with Caramel because the product contains undeclared hazelnuts and filberts.

The label for the product does not indicate the presence of these allergens. The recalled beignets were distributed to Costco locations throughout Hawaiʻi. The Food and Drug Branch is following up with local Costco warehouses to ensure the product is no longer available for sale.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts or filberts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume or are exposed to the product. Symptoms may include a runny nose, skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in the mouth and throat, digestive issues, and signs of asthma.

The Department of Health warned that these allergies can also cause anaphylaxis, a medical emergency that narrows the airway and can block breathing. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include throat swelling, a severe drop in blood pressure, rapid pulse, chest pain, and dizziness.

If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, he or she should immediately administer an epinephrine auto-injector and call 911.

To date, there have been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the beignets. The Food and Drug Branch advises consumers to verify if they purchased the recalled product. Consumers should not open or eat the product if anyone in the household has a hazelnut or filbert allergy.

Items may be returned to Costco for a full refund. Residents with additional questions can visit the Costco customer service website.