Hula Grill Kāʻanapali to host Whale Talks on Tuesdays in February and March

As whale sightings rise across the islands heading into peak whale season, Hula Grill Kāʻanapali will begin offering Whale Talks at its restaurant in Whalers Village on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. in February and March.

The educational presentations will feature speakers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, offering guests an opportunity to learn about these majestic creatures and talk story with experts.

“Whale season is an exciting time for visitors and kamaʻāina alike,” said Hula Gril Kāʻanapali General Manager Amber Compton. “We are proud to partner with NOAA on these talks, which provide an exciting opportunity for everyone to dive deeper into the world of whales with those who study their biology, migration patterns and more. Through education, we hope to promote curiosity, learning and conservation among all ages.”

Hula Grill Kāʻanapali’s NOAA Whale Talks will begin at 11 a.m. on the following dates:

Feb. 10

Feb. 17

Feb. 24

March 3

March 10

To attend the presentation, no reservations are required. Doors open at 11 a.m. For any questions, contact the restaurant at 808-667-6636.

To make a reservation or learn more about upcoming events, visit HulaGrillKaanapali.com.