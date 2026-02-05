Jessica Candy names as new spa director at Four Seasons Lāna‘i

Jessica Candy, new spa director at Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i. Courtesy photo

Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i recently named Jessica Candy as its new spa director.

In her new role, Candy will oversee all aspects of the resort’s spa and wellness operations. Her responsibilities include daily management, team development, treatments, retail, fitness facilities and the Yoga Wellness program.

Candy joins the resort with nearly 20 years of experience in spa and wellness leadership. She has previously held senior positions with hospitality brands including 1 Hotels, Montage, and Everline Resort & Spa. Her professional background includes work in medical spas, day spas and luxury resort environments.

At the resort, Candy will lead the next evolution of Hawanawana Spa. The spa’s name is inspired by the Hawaiian phrase meaning “whispering ocean.”

The facility includes eight treatment rooms, featuring couples’ suites with rain showers and private living areas, as well as updated reception and retail spaces.