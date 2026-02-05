Maui leads state in whale sightings during January survey of koholā

Maui whale counters observed 694 individuals in the Great Whale Count, the most from any island in the state. Lānaʻi observers recorded 49 sightings. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

Volunteers counted 694 humpback whales off the shores of Maui during the annual Great Whale Count, the highest number recorded among the islands during the first coordinated survey of the 2026 season.

The Pacific Whale Foundation and the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary coordinated the event, mobilizing 433 volunteers across 43 sites throughout the main Hawaiian Islands.

Participants observed a total of 1,954 whales statewide on Jan. 31. This total represents a decrease of 158 whales compared to the January 2025 count. Organizers noted that these numbers may include duplicate sightings of the same whale by different observers or at different times during the day.

The counts serve as a long-term survey to track the relative abundance and trends of koholā, or humpback whales, which migrate to Hawaiian waters during winter months to mate, calve and nurse their young.

A volunteer observes whales from the east shore of Oʻahu, looking out last month toward Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. Oʻahu whale watchers counted 337 koholā, humpback whales, on Jan. 31. A total of 1,954 were seen from six islands statewide, although there might have been some double-counted individuals. PC: Cat Takata-Tonini/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The Sanctuary Ocean Count, organized by the National Marine Sanctuary, covered the other major islands. Volunteers on Kauaʻi reported 467 sightings, followed by Hawaiʻi Island with 355, Oʻahu with 337 and Molokaʻi with 52.

Data collected indicated that the peak viewing window occurred from 9 to 9:15 a.m., when observers spotted 260 whales statewide.

Weather conditions were described as ideal across the majority of sites, characterized by sunny skies, light winds and calm seas. However, high surf at some locations made shoreline viewing more difficult.

In addition to humpback whales, volunteers documented other marine life, including honu (green sea turtles), ʻīlioholoikauaua (Hawaiian monk seal) and naiʻa (spinner dolphins). There were multiple bird species such as koaʻe ʻula (red-tailed tropicbird), ʻiwa (great frigatebird), ʻuaʻu kani (wedge-tailed shearwater), noio kōhā (brown noddy) and nēnē (Hawaiian goose).

This year marks significant milestones for both organizing bodies. The Sanctuary Ocean Count is observing its 30th anniversary, while the Pacific Whale Foundation is celebrating 45 years of research, education and conservation.

Maui whale observers at work during the Jan. 31 Great Whale Count. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

This event was the first of three coordinated counts scheduled for the 2026 whale season. The subsequent counts are scheduled for the last Saturday of February and March.

Preliminary data for the Sanctuary Ocean Count is available at oceancount.org/resources/. Data for the Great Whale Count can be found at pacificwhale.org.