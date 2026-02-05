Maui man pleads guilty to wire fraud for using a false Merchant Marine credential

United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Jeffrey Worthen, 61, of Lahaina, Maui, pled guilty Tuesday in federal court to wire fraud and making a false statement to the US Coast Guard. Sentencing is set for June 15, 2026.

According to court records, beginning as early as 2012, Worthen began to falsely represent to employers that he held a valid Merchant Mariner credential, issued by the United States Coast Guard, in order to work on commercial vessels.

In 2021, Worthen provided the false MMC to his employer, for whom he worked operating a small passenger vessel to transport individuals to snorkeling excursions near Lānaʻi, according to the US Justice Department.

“On June 14, 2022, while on a snorkeling expedition, Worthen operated a passenger vessel that struck a rock, ejecting five passengers overboard and injuring multiple passengers. When later questioned by the Coast Guard about the incident, Worthen falsely stated that he had a valid MMC,” according to court records detailed by the Justice Department.

Worthen faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a period of supervised release of up to three years for wire fraud; and a maximum term of imprisonment of 5 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a period of supervised release of up to three years for making a false statement.

The Coast Guard Investigative Service investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Albanese is prosecuting the case.