New Maui County program ‘School to Pool’ helps keep island keiki safe in the water

PC: County of Maui / Sirena Lacour

About two dozen Maui schoolchildren are now safer in the water, thanks to a new County of Maui project called “School to Pool.”

The pilot program by County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Section offers 10 classes of swimming instruction for elementary and middle school students who can walk from school to their area pool with the help of school staff.

Twenty-five kindergarten through eighth grade students from Hawaiian Mission Academy Maui in Kahului are the first “School to Pool” graduates. Last week, they completed 10 courses at Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool and received County of Maui certificates for American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim Level 1 and 2 training.

PC: County of Maui / Mia A’i

“Our swim lessons foster a love and respect for the water, teaching safety while building confidence that lasts a lifetime for island keiki,” DPR Director Patrick McCall said. “Our first ‘School to Pool’ course in Kahului was successful, thanks to the school, the parents, the students and the County staff, and we hope to expand the pilot program soon to Pukalani and Kīhei schools.”

The program is led by County DPR Aquatics Section Pool Manager Duke Sevilla and County DPR Aquatics Recreation Technician and Special Olympics Swim Coach Sirena Lacour, with support from County lifeguards and school staff. Student participants learn water safety skills, how to get through the water, how to roll onto the back and float if in trouble, stroke refinement and other skills. “School to Pool” lessons are standardized by American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim guidance.

PC: County of Maui / Sirena Lacour

“Swim lessons are crucial for any child,” Lacour said. “Not only does swim instruction reduce the risk of drowning and improve water-safety skills, but swimming is also a fun way to stay active and encourage healthy living from an early age.”

Hawaiian Mission Academy Maui Principal Seth Kitada said that his students benefitted from having the County pool to themselves and the full attention and support of lifeguards. Kids learned how to float and other fundamentals, such as remaining calm while going under water, he added.

PC: County of Maui / Mia A’i

“Most of them, believe it or not, didn’t know how to swim even though they’re growing up on an island,” Kitada said. “This was an excellent place for them to be. Thanks to the County for being able to help us out with the program and give us an opportunity to come and learn swimming strokes, safety and first aid. It teaches students a lot of character-building skills.”

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.