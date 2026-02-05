Maui Arts & Entertainment

Off to see the Wizard: Follow the Yellow Brick Road to ʻĪao Theater this Saturday

February 5, 2026, 4:47 PM HST
* Updated February 5, 4:51 PM
Dorothy and friends will be up on the big screen Saturday in two special Maui OnStage shows at ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku. Tickets cost $10-$20 and are available for purchase online. Courtesy image

This Saturday, Maui OnStage invites movie lovers to a special big-screen showing of the 1939 classic, The Wizard of Oz.

The magic starts before the movie begins. Moviegoers who arrive one hour early can enjoy the “Oz Festival” in the theater lobby. Perfect for families, this pre-show event features character meet-and-greets and fun “Oz Skip” dance lessons to get everyone in the spirit.

Event Details:

  • What: The Wizard of Oz (1939) & Oz Festival
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 7
  • Showtimes: 2 and 7 p.m. (Festivities start 1 hour prior)
  • Where: ʻĪao Theater, 68 N Market St, Wailuku
  • Tickets: $10–$20 available now at MauiOnStage.com
Tickets for the 2026 Maui OnStage season went on sale Thursday.

A flier for Maui OnStage’s 2026 season.

