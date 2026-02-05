Pesticide disposal set March 24 on Lāna‘i; registration deadline March 3

Lāna‘i will have another opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted pesticides next month as the Pesticides Branch of the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity continues its second annual statewide Pesticide Disposal Program for commercial users of pesticides.

The program provides safe disposal of canceled, suspended, unwanted or unlabeled pesticides free of charge. This program is only for commercial operations and state and county government agencies. There are some restrictions. (See list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides on the department’s webpage.) Households are not able to participate under this program.

The program has scheduled the following pesticide collection event for Lānaʻi:

Drop-off date: March 24, 2026 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration is required by March 3, 2026 by 4:30 p.m.

(The exact drop-off locations will only be provided to registered participants.)

The registration form, list of accepted-unaccepted materials, frequently asked questions, pesticide transportation safety tips and the disposal event schedule are available on the department webpage: https://dab.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each participant will be eligible for free disposal for up to a maximum of 250 pounds of canceled, suspended, unwanted, unlabeled, or unused pesticides. Participants must conduct an inventory of the pesticides they want to dispose of and identify the type and quantity of each pesticide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Questions regarding the program and registration assistance should be directed to: EnviroServices & Training Center, 808-456-3494 or email: wm@gotoetc.com.

The program is available to agricultural operations, including farms, ranches, nurseries and greenhouse growers. In addition, pesticide dealers, licensed pest control operators, golf course operators, landscape professionals, state and city agencies may participate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Other commercial end users of pesticides are also eligible. Residential pesticide users should contact their respective counties for information regarding household hazardous waste disposal programs.

“While pesticides play a significant role in our daily lives, responsible pesticide management is crucial and improper disposal can lead to potential risks for human and animal health and our environment,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “With the PDP, our Pesticides Branch has developed an environmentally friendly solution for commercial entities to dispose of unwanted pesticides at no cost.”