Cold front to move into Maui County tonight; Flood Watch in effect Saturday through Monday

Satellite imagery. PC: (2.6.26) NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch, in effect for the entire state from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

A cold front will move southeast into Kauaʻi late this afternoon, then through Oʻahu and into Maui County tonight, bringing wet weather to the state. The front will stall over Maui County this weekend, allowing deep tropical moisture to pool over the island chain.

This in combination with a disturbance aloft moving over the state, will bring the potential for heavy rainfall, a few thunderstorms and flash flooding beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Monday afternoon. The greatest risk for flash flooding is expected in windward areas.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may experience elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

The public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.