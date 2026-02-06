Haleakalā National Park announces temporary closures of the Summit District Visitor Centers

Haleakalā Visitor Center, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Beginning at noon on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, Haleakalā National Park will temporarily close the Headquarters Visitor Center located 1 mile past the entrance station. Closure of the Haleakalā Visitor Center (summit location) will begin on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. The closures are part of a planned interior remodel. Access to both the headquarters and summit restrooms remain open. The Kīpahulu district visitor center remains open.

See below for scheduled closures.

Headquarters Visitor Center:

Closed for renovations Feb 17 – 27 (will close at noon Feb 16)

Reopen: Feb. 28 – March 21

Haleakalā Visitor Center:

Closed Feb. 19 – April 10

For updates on visitor center closures visit www.nps.gov/hale