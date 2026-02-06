Maui News

Haleakalā National Park announces temporary closures of the Summit District Visitor Centers

February 6, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
Haleakalā Visitor Center, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Beginning at noon on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, Haleakalā National Park will temporarily close the Headquarters Visitor Center located 1 mile past the entrance station. Closure of the Haleakalā Visitor Center (summit location) will begin on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. The closures are part of a planned interior remodel. Access to both the headquarters and summit restrooms remain open. The Kīpahulu district visitor center remains open.

See below for scheduled closures.

Headquarters Visitor Center:
Closed for renovations Feb 17 – 27 (will close at noon Feb 16)
Reopen: Feb. 28 – March 21

Haleakalā Visitor Center:
Closed Feb. 19 – April 10

For updates on visitor center closures visit www.nps.gov/hale

