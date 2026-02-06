Hawaiian Electric prepares for severe weather during Super Bowl, Winter Olympics weekend

A Hawaiian Electric lineman installs a covered-insulated conductor to prevent damage from wildfires. The utility announced Thursday it is preparing for severe weather this weekend. File photo PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

With forecasts predicting severe weather, including thunderstorms and strong winds this weekend, Hawaiian Electric officials said Thursday they are closely monitoring conditions and preparing crews to respond to potential power outages.

The company will schedule additional crews to repair damage to the electric system, clear fallen trees or vegetation and restore power.

“We urge our customers to complete their preparations and make safety their highest priority,” said Jim Alberts, senior vice president and chief operations officer. “And we thank our customers in advance for their patience. We understand many families may have parties and events scheduled this weekend. Please know that we’ll be out in force as soon as it’s safe to work.”

The severe weather threat coincides with a major weekend for televised sports, with fans looking forward to watching the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl. HECO reported that its crews are proactively performing additional inspections on lines and infrastructure serving broadcast facilities, a standard practice the utility follows annually for the Super Bowl.

Power outages often happen during severe weather when strong winds blow tree branches or other vegetation into electric lines, especially in remote mountainous areas or deep valleys where wind and rain can be more intense, the utility said.

When heavy rainfall brings flooding, runoff can seep underground and compromise power lines, leading to outages.

During power outages, Hawaiian Electric’s restoration protocols put safety first and then number of customers restored, rather than how long electricity has been off or the status of customers’ accounts.

The utility begins by repairing damage to power plants and transmission lines leading to substations. Restoration efforts then shift to critical facilities, such as hospitals, water-pumping sites, wastewater plants, military facilities and airports. Finally, repair crews work to restore service to the largest number of customers possible before addressing outages affecting smaller groups and neighborhoods.

Hawaiian Electric urges customers to review family and business emergency plans, check supplies and monitor weather forecasts. Preparation and safety tips are available at hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter.

Restoration progress is updated through the news media and mobile-friendly resources, including the Hawaiian Electric website, the mobile app available on Apple App and Google Play stores, and social media channels including Twitter/X (@HwnElectric, @mauielectric) and Facebook.