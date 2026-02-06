Soulberry Ice Cream has opened in Hāliʻimaile, serving made-to-order real fruit ice cream from a converted vintage horse trailer. Photo courtesy of Maui Land & Pineapple Co.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) welcomes Soulberry Ice Cream to Hāliʻimaile, expanding the lineup of local, community-focused businesses in the heart of Upcountry. Operated by Maui resident Kaitlyn Dasler and her family, Soulberry serves made-to-order real fruit ice cream, blending premium, Maui made ice cream with fresh fruit for a creamy, colorful swirl that highlights Maui-grown ingredients and flavors.

“Supporting local artisans and creative small businesses is central to our vision for Hāliʻimaile as a vibrant gathering place,” Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company. “Soulberry is a great example of a homegrown business that adds character to the town and gives residents and visitors another reason to spend time here.”

Soulberry combines premium vanilla ice cream from Roselani Ice Cream or dairy-free coconut from Coconut Glen’s with fresh fruits such as pineapple, lilikoʻi, dragon fruit and strawberry. Soulberry’s signature swirl is inspired by a New Zealand-style real fruit ice cream method, where fruit is blended into soft-serve, creating a smooth texture without additives or preservatives.

Guests may also personalize their dessert with specialty toppings including edible flowers, mochi, edible shimmer, toasted coconut and lilikoʻi drizzle. One of Soulberry’s signature offerings that has become a guest favorite is The Flower Child topping, featuring locally grown edible flowers, a frosting flower and a touch of edible shimmer.

Guests can customize their real fruit ice cream at Soulberry Ice Cream with specialty toppings, including edible flowers. Photo courtesy of Soulberry.

“​We’ve been blown away by this location and just the amount of people who are supporting us and excited to see us here,” said Kaitlyn Dasler, owner of Soulberry Ice Cream. “Maui Land & Pineapple has been incredibly supportive and community-minded from the start, and we’re grateful for the partnership. We’re excited to be here.”

Soulberry joins a growing mix of Maui owned businesses in Hāliʻimaile, as the area continues to flourish as a destination for makers, food and beverage, and community gathering in Upcountry. Maui Land & Pineapple is focused on providing spaces where businesses can thrive side by side and helping create a place where the community can come together and support local.

Soulberry Ice Cream is located at 870 Hāliʻimaile Rd., Makawao, HI 96768, and is open daily from 12 to 6 p.m. Look for “Jolene,” Soulberry’s converted vintage horse trailer, serving swirls made-to-order.