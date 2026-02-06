SHOPO announces installation of new leadership

Maui Police Department Sgt. Kenneth “Kenny” Carroll (left) is the Maui Chapter chair of the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers. Top statewide leadership includes President Don Faumuina, (center) a 25-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department; and Vice President Jonathan Frye, an HPD sergeant with 15 years of service. PC: SHOPO

The State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers announced the installation of its new State Board of Directors following a December election.

The new leadership team has officially started a four-year term during what union officials describe as a statewide staffing crisis affecting all departments. The board stated it intends to focus on a proactive agenda to improve officer morale, increase the ability to attract and retain police professionals, and strengthen bonds between the union and the community.

“It’s an honor to lead SHOPO during this time of immense challenges and opportunities,” said SHOPO State President Don Faumuina. “We have the right team to do the job. Our new board is comprised of dedicated professionals, with a diverse background and range of experiences, who bring a solution-oriented approach to the challenges facing our officers and communities today.”

New leadership team

The executive board consists of several long-time law enforcement veterans from the Honolulu Police Department:

Faumuina, president: A 25-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department, Faumuina currently patrols the night shift in Kailua. He has served eight years in union leadership, including previous roles as director at large and secretary.

Jonathan Frye, vice president: A sergeant with 15 years of service, Frye is currently assigned to the District 3 Patrol Day Watch. He has been a SHOPO advocate for 14 years and previously served as the Honolulu chapter chair.

Zelda “Z” Cabudol, State Board secretary: A detective with the Criminal Investigation Division, Cabudol is a 35-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department. She has served union members for 30 years in various roles.

Jason “Jay” Boquer-Wintjen, treasurer: A sergeant with over 22 years of service, Boquer-Wintjen is currently the taser energy weapon supervisor for the Training Division. He has more than 15 years of union experience, including previous terms as state board treasurer.

The Maui Chapter chair is Kenneth “Kenny” Carroll, a sergeant and 21-year veteran of the Maui Police Department. He’s currently assigned to Wailuku (District 1) Patrol and as the Community Policing sergeant. His law enforcement experience is wide-ranging, having worked in every district on Maui.

Carroll is a dedicated mentor to the island’s youth as a high school and youth football coach.

Strategic priorities

The new board identified several core priorities for its upcoming advocacy efforts. These include pursuing pay scales comparable to mainland departments to ensure the state can attract high-caliber professionals.

The union is also prioritizing a policy solution for the Tier 2 retirement issue, which leadership maintains jeopardizes the long-term retention of younger officers. Other goals include expediting the resolution of grievances and cultivating professional working relationships with county chiefs and command staffs to improve morale.

“The stability of our departments relies on improved officer morale, securing pay and benefits competitive with Mainland departments, and addressing the Tier 2 retirement issue that jeopardizes the tenure of younger officers,” Faumuina said. “By focusing on these priorities, proactively fostering open communication with both command staff and the community, we will build a more resilient police force for all of Hawai’i.”

The board also plans to increase activities centered on member support and community outreach to build stronger bonds between officers and the public.