UH Maui College and Hawaiian Electric offer continued workforce training on Maui and Molokaʻi

The UHMC and Hawaiian Electric Maui Power Pathways Training Program first graduate cohort from 2025 resulted in participants being hired into positions at Hawaiian Electric’s generating facilities, helping to build a sustainable, local workforce pipeline within Maui County.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, in collaboration with Hawaiian Electric, is bringing back the popular Maui Power Pathways Training Program, a free, 10‑week workforce training opportunity designed to prepare local residents for potential careers with the island’s electric utility. This year, the program will be offered on both Maui and Molokaʻi, expanding access to hands‑on energy sector training.

Applicants must be residents of Maui or Molokaʻi, depending on the training location, and must be at least 18 years old, driver license-eligible, and able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and pre‑employment physical. Participants must also be available for the entire 10‑week duration of the program.

Those who successfully complete the training will receive up to $3,000. Space is limited so partners recommend applying as early as possible! Applications will be accepted through Feb. 20. Apply online at: https://forms.gle/BpLcS8gmKwDgiJR48.

Thanks to the successful partnership with UH Maui College, the Maui Power Pathways program has already demonstrated strong outcomes. Participants from the previous cohort were hired into positions at Hawaiian Electric’s generating facilities, helping to build a sustainable, local workforce pipeline.

“Through our partnership with UH Maui College, the Maui Power Pathways training program exceeded our expectations,” said Kazu Hayashida, manager of workforce planning at Hawaiian Electric. “Our goal was to develop a pipeline of qualified candidates for future opportunities at our generating stations, and we were already able to successfully hire a number of trainees. We’re excited to again offer a direct pathway from training into careers with Hawaiian Electric.”

The 10‑week program will run April 13 through June 19 and will provide participants with real‑world experience across Hawaiian Electric’s generation operations on Maui and Molokaʻi. Training areas include electrical systems, combustion turbine operations, instrumentation and control technology, diesel mechanics, and power plant operations.

“The immediate and total success of the Maui Power Pathways Training Program in its first year inspired us to expand the upcoming 2026 cohort to include Molokai. And that initial success was a result of the innovative and forward-looking partnership between our college and Hawaiian Electric. With the program’s expansion, we renew our commitment to training Maui Nui’s future workforce,” said UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

For questions, contact Hawaiian Electric Workforce Planning at HRWorkforcePlanning@hawaiianelectric.com.