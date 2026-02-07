ʻAha ʻŌpio o OHA 2026 – A free youth leadership and civic education experience

Launched in 1988 ‘Aha ‘Ōpio o OHA was created by OHA educators, kūpuna, community leaders, and dedicated volunteers to cultivate ike, leadership, and civic responsibility among Hawaiian youth.

From 1988–2005, alumni of ʻAha ʻŌpio went on to become community leaders, cultural practitioners, advocates, educators, and public servants—carrying forward the values and lessons shaped during this formative experience.

Today, ʻAha ʻŌpio o OHA will continue this powerful legacy as a week-long, immersive experience for high school students from across Hawaiʻi—and for haumāna residing on Moku Honu (Turtle Island) on the continent.

Through workshops, cultural experiences, and legislative simulations, students strengthen their voices, practice collaboration, and envision their role in shaping Hawaiʻi’s future—honoring the program’s roots while responding to the needs of today’s lāhui.

OHA will cover interisland airfare, lodging, meals, and program transportation for the students.

Student Expectations:

Currently enrolled in high school (priority to grade 11 students)

Able to commit to the full program and required pre-program activities in April – May 2026 (dates TDB)

Orientation

Skill-building workshops (bill drafting, legislative research, public speaking, etc…)

Preparation Checklist

Proof of US residency (one of these: Birth certificate, Passport or Certificate of Naturalization)

Hawaiian Registry Program number (register here)

Two recommenders and their contact information

Time to complete short-answer and essay responses.

A parent or legal guardian available to complete the application with the student

For a detailed checklist and step-by-step instructions, visit: www.oha.org/ahaopio

Register here.

Students will be notified of their selection by Tuesday, March 31, 2026