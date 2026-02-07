American Red Cross volunteers prepare for storm in Hawaiian Islands

The American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region is working with state and local emergency managers to prepare residents and visitors for impending storms which are predicted to impact all the Hawaiian Islands with high winds and major flooding.

Today, Red Cross agency representatives are present at four emergency operations centers across the Pacific Islands. This ensures the Red Cross is prepared to respond should the need arise. Disaster-trained Red Cross volunteers are standing by, readying supplies including cots, blankets, and snacks if there is a need to open sheltering or evacuation centers.

“With the forecasted heavy wind and rain, the Red Cross encourages everyone to make an emergency preparedness plan that covers 14 days, keep an emergency kit in the vehicle, listen to safety messages from local officials, and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice,” said Molly Schmidt, Regional Executive for the Pacific Islands Region. Schmidt added that everyone can have important information handy by downloading the Red Cross Emergency App, and to follow @HawaiiRedCross on social media for updates.

Severe Weather Safety

If thunder roars, go indoors. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and go to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor. Stay away from glass windows and doors.

No place outside is safe when thunderstorms are nearby. Get inside as soon as possible. Sheds, dugouts, and trees can’t protect you from lightning or high winds.

Being in a vehicle is safer than being outside; however, if you have time, drive to the closest sturdy building and take shelter inside.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time alerts, expert advice in English and Spanish, and available disaster shelter and support locations.

Power Outage Safety

To prepare for a power outage, make a plan of what to do and how to stay connected. Gather flashlights and extra batteries and keep them nearby before the storm.

When the power goes out, turn off and unplug everything to avoid power surges. Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

Keep your fridge doors closed as much as possible to preserve your food.

Never use a generator inside. Keep it outside in dry conditions, away from windows and doors.